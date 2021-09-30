COVID-19 therapy clinic opens Friday on GBC campus

The therapy may be prescribed by health care providers to non-hospitalized patients 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, or individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and/or hospitalization.

Patients may receive mAb therapy regardless of vaccination status, the county stated. High-risk patients should get treatment as quickly as possible after testing positive for COVID-19 and within 10 days of symptom onset.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is primarily administered through IV infusion. Infusion takes approximately one hour and the patient is required to remain at the clinic for an additional hour to be monitored for any adverse reactions.

The FDA also authorized subcutaneous injections for certain monoclonal antibody therapy treatments, including the specific treatment being administered at the clinic. Subcutaneous injection is an alternative route of administration when IV infusion is not feasible and would lead to delay in treatment.

Walk-in patients will not be accepted at the clinic for now. Patients should talk to their doctor if they have questions about the treatment.

