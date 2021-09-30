COVID-19 therapy clinic opens Friday on GBC campus

ELKO – A monoclonal antibody therapy clinic will open Friday at the Great Basin College fitness center, Elko County officials announced.
The clinic will offer treatment of COVID-19 patients who have a provider referral. It was opened in collaboration with the college, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, and the City of Elko.
“While we know that prevention is key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, having a treatment option is just as important to potentially save lives and relieve the burden on our health care system,” stated the announcement. “We will begin accepting patients in the clinic tomorrow, October 1, 2021 and will have regular clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Great Basin College gymnasium each week while we have the resources available and a need within our communities.”
Anyone interested in the therapy who meets the criteria should contact their health care provider for a referral to the clinic.
More information, criteria and forms for physicians can be found on the Elko County website.
Monoclonal antibody treatments have been authorized by the Federal Drug Administration for emergency use to treat high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus. In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody therapy treatment showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death among high-risk patients.
The therapy may be prescribed by health care providers to non-hospitalized patients 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, or individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and/or hospitalization.
Patients may receive mAb therapy regardless of vaccination status, the county stated. High-risk patients should get treatment as quickly as possible after testing positive for COVID-19 and within 10 days of symptom onset.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is primarily administered through IV infusion. Infusion takes approximately one hour and the patient is required to remain at the clinic for an additional hour to be monitored for any adverse reactions.
The FDA also authorized subcutaneous injections for certain monoclonal antibody therapy treatments, including the specific treatment being administered at the clinic. Subcutaneous injection is an alternative route of administration when IV infusion is not feasible and would lead to delay in treatment.
Walk-in patients will not be accepted at the clinic for now. Patients should talk to their doctor if they have questions about the treatment.
The clinic is on the Great Basin College campus in the gymnasium on Chilton Circle. Patients are directed to park in the Theatre parking. Signs will be placed to assist patients in navigating to the clinic.
Clinics will be regularly be scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Infusions will be scheduled in one hour increments at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Patients should arrive at least 45 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment to check in and prepare for the treatment.
Patients must wear a mask at all times while at the clinic and will not be allowed to have visitors with them. Should the patient have a caregiver or require assistance, services will be coordinated through the Clinical Coordinator.
There is no cost of monoclonal antibody therapy clinic to the patient. However, patients may be asked for health insurance information as the administration of the treatment may be billed to the patient’s insurance.
“While we are grateful to be able to offer a treatment option for COVID-19, prevention remains an important component in a multi-faceted approach to reduce the spread of the virus within our communities,” stated the county. Key prevention strategies include:
• Stay home if you’re sick
• Practice good personal hygiene
• Wear a mask while in contact with those outside your household
• Get vaccinated
• Maintain a healthy weight
“In addition, we encourage everyone to talk to their doctor about other treatment and prevention measures based on their personal circumstances.”
Visit www.nvcovidfighter.org or call 800-401-0946 to find a vaccination site or for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.