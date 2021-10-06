COVID-19 therapy helping patients

ELKO – Twenty-four people have received monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 at the new clinic that opened Oct. 1 at the Great Basin College as of Wednesday, and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said she has heard from recipients that they feel better after the therapy.

To be sure there are enough doses available, Christian Schonlau from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy drove all the way to Elko with 24 doses on Wednesday, allowing treatments to continue until an expected shipment of 48 doses arrives later this week.

“Yesterday, we got down to four or five doses, so we reached out to the state Board of Pharmacy to expedite an order. They were gracious enough to drive out,” Osborne said. “The board has been an amazing partner in this whole thing.”

She said David Wuest, executive secretary of the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, has been especially helpful.

Osborne said there are 11 people scheduled for treatment Thursday, and that number could increase. The clinic is held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays as a partnership of the county, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the City of Elko.