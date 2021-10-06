COVID-19 therapy helping patients

ELKO – Twenty-four people have received monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 at the new clinic that opened Oct. 1 at the Great Basin College as of Wednesday, and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said she has heard from recipients that they feel better after the therapy.
To be sure there are enough doses available, Christian Schonlau from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy drove all the way to Elko with 24 doses on Wednesday, allowing treatments to continue until an expected shipment of 48 doses arrives later this week.
“Yesterday, we got down to four or five doses, so we reached out to the state Board of Pharmacy to expedite an order. They were gracious enough to drive out,” Osborne said. “The board has been an amazing partner in this whole thing.”
She said David Wuest, executive secretary of the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, has been especially helpful.
Osborne said there are 11 people scheduled for treatment Thursday, and that number could increase. The clinic is held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays as a partnership of the county, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the City of Elko.
The goal is to reach COVID-19 patients early with the treatment to keep hospitalizations down. The hospital also administers the treatment but has referred at least a couple to the new clinic, Osborne said.
Elko County had 594 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, and there were 39 in the local hospital with COVID-19. Deaths in the county from COVID-19 totaled 97 as of Tuesday.
Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday approved spending $250,000 in federal rescue act money to help with the expenses for the clinic and COVID-19 tests and personnel protection equipment. The city may be joining in the funding, said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.
“So far we’ve spent $30,000 for the clinic, and that doesn’t include personnel,” Osborne said.
Andreozzi said a “tremendous amount of work” went into establishing the therapy clinic.
Lee Cabaniss, the Elko County Ambulance Service director and the county’s emergency manager, has been one of those helping. Jessica Segovia, the county’s vaccine coordinator and public health nurse, has been focusing on the therapy clinic, and Elko County’s fire district also has been helping.
“I hope the public understands how hard” Cabaniss and the ambulance service and “all those involved” have worked and how fast this was put together, Chairman Jon Karr said.
Osborne said paramedics can administer the IV used in the therapy.
Those receiving the therapy must have an order from their physician, and forms for physicians are online on the Elko County website.
The treatment takes three hours, including one hour for the IV, an hour for before-treatment processing and an hour for observation after the treatment, Osborne said.
People testing positive ages 12 and over and in the early stages of the coronavirus can receive the therapy, as well as high-risk individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19. The treatment is available to those vaccinated and those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19.
There is no cost to the patient for the monoclonal antibody treatment, but patients may be asked for health insurance information as the administration of the IV infusion may be billed to the insurance company.