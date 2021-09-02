 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccinations available at Elko County Fair
5 comments
top story

COVID-19 vaccinations available at Elko County Fair

  • 5
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak
HOGP

ELKO – Immunize Nevada is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 8 p.m. through Labor Day at the Elko County Fair.

Vaccines are for those 12 or older.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. No appointments are necessary and no insurance is required.

Masks must be worn inside the clinic tent at all times. All surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of clinic attendees.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1.800.401.0946. For more information about Immunize Nevada and its mission to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, healthcare, and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.

5 comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News