COVID-19 vaccinations available at Elko County Fair

ELKO – Immunize Nevada is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 8 p.m. through Labor Day at the Elko County Fair.

Vaccines are for those 12 or older.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. No appointments are necessary and no insurance is required.

Masks must be worn inside the clinic tent at all times. All surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of clinic attendees.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1.800.401.0946. For more information about Immunize Nevada and its mission to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, healthcare, and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0