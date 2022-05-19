COVID cases continue rising in Nevada

ELKO – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise over the past week statewide, but data from Elko’s sewage treatment plant was not available due to supply chain issues.

The “effective virus concentration” at Elko’s plant increased from 107,718 genome copies per liter at the end of April to 150,797 in the first week of May, up 40% in a single week, according Biobot Analytics. No updates have been available since then.

“We are currently doing them bi-weekly now,” said City of Elko Utilities Director Dale Johnson. “We have not received sampling materials from Biobot this week due to a supply chain issues.”

Nevada’s new daily case rate increased 35% over the past week, from 317 to 429 per 100,000 residents.

Elko County’s confirmed case rate dropped from 96 per 100,000 residents at the end of April to 83 cases the first week in May, but then increased to 117 in the second week. Those numbers are roughly double the actual case numbers because Elko’s population is smaller than the measurement being used by state health officials.

One Elko County resident was hospitalized last week and this week. Hospitalizations are up 25% statewide in the past week.

Nevada reported 26 new deaths over the past week, for a current total of 10,824 since the pandemic began.

