COVID cases continue to decline in Elko County

Elko County COVID dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped below 40 in Elko County as tracking data puts the county below Nevada’s original thresholds considered to be an outbreak.

Cases are now slightly lower than they were a year ago, prior to the delta and omicron outbreaks. The test positivity rate is 4.6% and the case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days is 200.

Two deaths have been reported this month and two county residents remain hospitalized with the virus.

Samples taken last week at Elko’s sewage treatment plant continue to show a low concentration of COVID, according to Biobot Analytics Inc. That’s enough to produce 1-5 new cases per day, according to the company’s estimate, and Elko was averaging 2.3 new cases per day last week.

Nevada was averaging 122 new cases per day last week, according to the latest statewide report released Friday.

The state lists a total of 12,342 COVID cases in Elko County since the pandemic began, but the county’s tally is 11,881.

Eureka was the only county failing to meet any of the three outbreak criteria as of March 10. It had by far the highest percentage case rate in the state at 44.4%, and was slightly above the 200 case rate threshold.

Eureka, with a population of 1,885, has had 309 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and one death.

Elko County’s vaccination rate stood at 36.44% last week, compared with 53.2% statewide and 65.8% nationwide.

