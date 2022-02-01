COVID cases decline in Elko County

ELKO – Fewer active cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Elko County compared with a week ago.

Active cases dropped from 305 last week to 233 this week. The county confirmed 633 new cases compared with 703 the prior week.

Hospitalizations increased from nine a week ago to 12. No deaths have been reported since Jan. 11.

The winter surge caused by the omicron variant is also declining elsewhere in Nevada and most other parts of the country.

“A report on breakthrough cases indicates that the omicron variant hasn’t posed a major threat for fully vaccinated people in Clark County,” stated KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. Almost all of the recent hospitalizations and deaths are due to the delta variant, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nationwide, daily cases that had been averaging nearly 800,000 are now down to 540,000. Hospitalizations are also declining but deaths are still on the rise at more than 2,200 per day.

The total of 886,000 deaths in the U.S. is roughly one quarter of one percent of the total population.

As coronavirus cases in Elko reach a plateau, the rate of vaccinations also has stalled at 35%. Fewer than 500 additional residents were vaccinated in the first month of 2022.

