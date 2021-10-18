COVID cases decline over weekend in Elko County

ELKO – COVID case numbers fell over the weekend in Elko County, while two more deaths were reported and hospitalizations remained high.

There were 294 new cases last week, and the number of active cases has dropped below 500 again. The county had 450 active cases to start the week.

The death toll for October is now 11. The total since the pandemic began is 105.

Elko County reported 38 hospitalizations, the same number as last Monday.

The test positivity rate is 21.8%, and the case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days is 2,534.

A total of 31% of Elko County’s population has been vaccinated, or 36.2% of those age 12 and older.

Elko County’s downward trend in new cases is also being seen elsewhere in Nevada.

However, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission, and Clark County remains “an area of concern.”

