COVID cases, hospitalizations rise over past week in Elko County

ELKO – COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths increased over the past week in Elko County, according to data released Monday night.

With nearly 400 active cases and 17 hospitalizations, the county also reported its 72nd COVID-related death.

COVID was the leading cause of death in the United States last winter, and third overall in 2020, behind only heart disease and cancer. Approximately 345,000 deaths were attributed to COVID in 2020. That’s seven times more than the average of 50,000 influenza and pneumonia deaths in a typical year.

COVID deaths dropped significantly in the U.S. earlier this year but have been on the rise since July.

The average cost of being hospitalized for COVID is about $22,000, according to a report on The Poynter Institute’s Politifact website. Delta Air Lines reported an average cost of $50,000 per patient, the article stated.

Statewide in Nevada, the number of new COVID cases has been rising over the past week, although test positivity rates are down.