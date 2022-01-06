COVID cases more than double in Elko County over past week

ELKO – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in Elko County over the past week, and all of the new cases over the past five days have been the omicron variant.

The county also reported its first death of 2022 on Thursday, a patient who had not been vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have been relatively stable in recent weeks but the Nevada Hospital Association on Wednesday said rural and southern Nevada hospitals are at “crisis” staffing levels.

“Hospitals are still experiencing an exodus of clinical staff in the rural region as they leave for higher-paying traveling positions. This creates a shortage at several facilities based on staff retention and recruitment, as rural hospitals do not have the resources to match the hourly rates that traveling nurses can demand,” the association reported.

Elko County’s active cases of COVID-19 currently total 164, up from 75 a week ago.

There are 79 active cases in Elko, 49 in Spring Creek and 12 tribal cases. West Wendover has nine cases, Wells has six, and there are four in Carlin. Two cases are institutional and one is in Jackpot.

The omicron variant is currently responsible for 67.2% of all Nevada cases, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

Elko County has confirmed 9,510 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A total of 35.04% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Total cases statewide topped 500,000 on Wednesday. The state’s vaccination rate stands at 51.29%.

Elko County’s death toll related to COVID was 37 in 2020 and 88 in 2021. The overall total now stands at 126 Elko County residents.

Only 5% of the deaths in Elko County were people known to have been fully vaccinated.

