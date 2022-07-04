Covid cases rising in parts of Nevada

ELKO – Covid-19 cases in Elko County doubled in June, as the virus continues to kill an average of two people per day statewide.

There have been only three Covid-related deaths in Elko County over the past four months.

The county’s rate of daily confirmed cases increased from three to seven in June, according to the Nevada Health Response website. That number rose to 10 over the holiday weekend, according to data from The New York Times.

Elko County's surge follows a 40% increase in May, after case levels dropped significantly earlier this year in the wake of an omicron subvariant. Health officials believe the latest surges may be from new omicron subvariants.

Two Elko County residents were hospitalized with Covid in the past week, with one of them listed in intensive care, the state’s website says. There were two hospitalizations in Humboldt County, one in Lander County, and none in Eureka or White Pine counties.

Statewide, the number of new cases per day was up 43% in June. The average daily case rate at the end of June was 870, compared with 610 at the end of May.

The total number of deaths in the state increased from 10,872 at the end of May to 11,039 at the end of June, for an average of two deaths per day.

Clark County returned to a high level of transmission three weeks ago, The Nevada Independent reported, prompting the Southern Nevada Health District to “strongly” recommend people wear masks in public indoor places.

Nationwide Covid rates have held fairly steady over the past six weeks, according to New York Times data, although some health experts believe the actual numbers are higher than what is being reported.

