COVID cases top 100 in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 have increased more than 50% in Elko County over the past week, and roughly half of the infected are under the age of 40.

There were 104 active cases as of Tuesday. The number of cases a week ago was 60. The last time there were this many cases was at the end of February.

Six patients are currently hospitalized. The death toll remains at 60.

Roughly 25% of the county’s residents are now fully vaccinated, compared with 40% statewide and 50% nationwide.

Immunize Nevada will be hosting two free, confidential COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Elko next week. The first is at The Terrace at Ruby View, 1795 Ruby View Drive, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. The second is at FISH, 821 Water St., from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

No appointment is necessary at either clinic.

Elko County’s case rate per 100,000 people is 302. That is less than half the rate in Clark County, at 755, and lower than Nye County (407) and Mineral County (417).

The county’s test positivity rate is listed at 16.9%, compared with 13.7% statewide.