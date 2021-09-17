Covid cases top previous high in Elko County

ELKO – Two more Covid-related deaths are being reported by Elko County, bringing the total to 77 since the pandemic began.

There have been as many deaths over the past two months as there were the previous six months.

On Thursday, Elko County’s number of active cases eclipsed the previous record high level set in December. There are currently 582 active cases in the county.

County Manager Amanda Osborne said the county has been “dealing with 70 to 100+ new cases each day” this week.

The latest statistics show a surge among Spring Creek residents. While Elko has seen about twice as many cases as Spring Creek overall since the pandemic began, there are currently 255 in Elko and 210 in Spring Creek.

Hospitalizations remained at 24. Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced this week that it was not performing some in-patient procedures due to the number of Covid patients.

Hospitals in all parts of the state are listed on “alert” status in regard to staffing.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stands at 26.4%. That is the third-highest rate in the state, behind only Storey County at 28.1% and Eureka at 27.5%.