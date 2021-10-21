COVID clinic deals with supply issues

ELKO – Eighty-four doses of the monoclonal antibody therapy have been administered at the Great Basin College so far, and a snag when doses ran out was remedied when more were found the afternoon of the same day.

“We will send someone to Lovelock tomorrow to pick up 41 more doses at Lovelock,” Elko County Emergency Manager Lee Cabaniss said on Oct. 20.

The clinic scheduled for Oct. 21 had to be delayed a day because the doses ran out, but he said the county was in discussions with the college to have one on Oct. 22 instead. Normally, the clinic is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said none of the 84 people receiving the antibody therapy have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since their treatments.

He said the shortage of dosages is a “supply chain snafu.”

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital also administers the antibody therapy, and Cabaniss said the county sometimes shares doses with the hospital.

Cabaniss also told the health board this week that Elko County has been asked to share “what we are doing here” with the antibody clinic with other counties in the state. The clinic at GBC was organized and running in just two weeks.

The antibody clinic is “another feather in the cap for Elko,” Putnam said, and Elko County Commission Chairman Jon Karr gave kudos to Cabaniss and all those involved in arranging for the clinic. County commissioners make up the health board, along with Putnam and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza.

Putnam also reported there is “good news that hospitalizations are going in the right direction” – down - and active cases have dropped from a high of above 700 to roughly 450. “The last two months have been absolutely brutal.”

He commended medical workers and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Steve Simpson, told the health board “over the past month, we’ve witnessed the largest surge of patients our hospital has ever seen,” with 182 admissions of COVID-19 patients from Sept. 17 to Oct. 20.

Of those admitted, 62 were treated in the intensive care unit.

Elko County statistics show that there were 32 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, down from 36 a week ago, and there were 456 active cases in Elko County, down from 511 one week ago. The death toll in Elko County from COVID-19 for October as of Oct. 21 was 15, while there were 25 deaths in September. All total, 109 Elko County residents have died from COVID-19.

Simpson said that in the last 34 days there were 32 deaths at the hospital from COVID-19, and that number doesn’t count any deaths at other facilities or at home.

“Let me tell you that each of these deaths has hit our staff hard,” he said.

Simpson said the average age of patients admitted with COVID-19 has been 53, and more than 92% of these patients had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those admitted to ICU, 97% had not been vaccinated.

He also told the health board that when COVID-19 cases were so high, the hospital was limited in what it could do for other patients, and he had questioned “how long can we maintain this daily level of intensity.”

With the drop in COVID-19 patients in the past two weeks, the hospital is slowly reopening for elective procedures, however.

Simpson said that since Sept. 17, the hospital had admitted 119 patients who were not COVID-19 cases, and the combined total of 301 admissions is historic for the hospital.

He also urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county statistics show that 36.38% of Elko County’s population age 12 and over is vaccinated.

Tammy Baumann of Nevada Health Centers reported to the health board that in the last quarter Nevada Health Centers provided 537 COVID-19 vaccines and since Jan. 1 of this year provided 5,103 within Elko County.

Putnam said those who have been vaccinated have “significantly less symptoms” if they still get COVID-19, but “each individual has the right to choose” whether to get the shots.

Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund asked Putnam about new CDC reports that mixing up the boosters provides better protection. In other words, a person who has had two Pfizer vaccines could get a Moderna vaccine as a booster, and the same with those vaccinated with Moderna who then get a Pfizer booster.

Putnam said the “mix and match” has been found to provide “a very robust immune response,” but he still wants to see the full study.

Putnam additionally reported that the biggest COVID-19-related problem now for the county is finding enough testing supplies.

He said when the pandemic first started there were problems obtaining enough tests and long lines for testing, and “a year later we are in the same predicament.” There is a shortage at the manufacturing level, and the county has received only a couple of cases.

“That’s a drop of water on a fire,” Putnam said.

The tests are especially important as the flu and cold season approaches, he said. The tests can show whether an individual with symptoms that can be like the flu, or a cold, is positive for COVID-19.

Simpson said the hospital provided 701 free flu shots on Oct. 16 in a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic that netted 1,557 pounds of canned food for FISH and GBC food banks from those driving through to get their shots.

