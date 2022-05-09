COVID continues to creep upward at Elko's sewage plant

ELKO – COVID-19 levels continued to rise last week at Elko’s sewage treatment plant.

The “effective virus concentration” increased from 107,718 genome copies per liter at the end of April to 150,797, according to a report from Biobot Analytics.

Elko’s rate is still low compared with the median concentration across the country, which stood at about 250,000 genome copies per liter.

Elko’s sewage concentration indicates enough virus in the community to cause one to five new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to Biobot.

Actual daily confirmed cases were also rising in Nevada over the past two weeks, but remain lower per capita over the past 30 days. Elko County’s confirmed case rate dropped from 96 per 100,000 residents at the end of April to 83 cases the first week in May, according to Nevada Health Response. That compares with a statewide rate of 177, Clark County’s rate of 222, and Washoe County’s 167.

Hospitalizations increased in Clark County from 68 at the end of April to 83 the first week in May.

Washoe County increased slightly from 11 to 12, and Carson City held steady at two cases.

After a week of no hospitalizations in rural counties, two patients were hospitalized last week in White Pine and one each in Nye and Churchill.

An additional 28 COVID-related deaths were reported last week in Nevada, for a total of 10,780. Elko County’s cumulative deaths remained at 138.

During the last omicron surge, vaccinated people made up 42% of all COVID-related deaths, the Centers for Disease Control reported.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that Nevada would formally end its state of emergency on May 20, more than two years after it began.

