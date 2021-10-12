COVID deaths top 100 in Elko County

ELKO – The number of new COVID cases in Elko County declined 18% last week, while the number of deaths and hospitalizations remained high.

The county confirmed 353 new cases, down from 432 the week before. More than 8,000 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases as of Monday was 491, compared with around 600 last week.

Four deaths were reported over the past four days, for a total of seven so far this month. None of the deceased had been vaccinated.

A total of 101 Elko County residents have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations stayed in the upper 30s over the past week. That’s double the number from a month ago.

As of last Thursday, 37 people had been administered monoclonal antibody therapy treatment at the county’s outpatient center in the Great Basin College gymnasium.

“As a reminder, we’re scheduling MAB therapy Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week,” said County Manager Amanda Osborne. “A referral from your provider is necessary in order to receive treatment.”