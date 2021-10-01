COVID hit new peak last month in Elko County

ELKO – County and hospital officials reported a slight decline in COVID cases this week, as September ended the pandemic’s most severe month with 25 deaths.

“We are relieved to report that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths has decreased slightly over the past seven days,” said County Manager Amanda Osborne. “However, our hospital remains in a critical situation.”

The past seven days saw the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 decrease with 37 COVID-positive patients admitted, compared to 48 last week, stated Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The number of COVID-19 patients requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit also dipped this week, down from 14 patients to 11 patients.

And there were fewer deaths due to COVID-19, down from 11 last week to eight this week.

The average age of COVID patients admitted to the hospital this week was 52, and the average age of those who died from the virus was 56.

“We continue to keep the family members and loved ones of these deceased individuals in our thoughts and prayers,” stated the hospital.