COVID hit new peak last month in Elko County

ELKO – County and hospital officials reported a slight decline in COVID cases this week, as September ended the pandemic’s most severe month with 25 deaths.
“We are relieved to report that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths has decreased slightly over the past seven days,” said County Manager Amanda Osborne. “However, our hospital remains in a critical situation.”
The past seven days saw the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 decrease with 37 COVID-positive patients admitted, compared to 48 last week, stated Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The number of COVID-19 patients requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit also dipped this week, down from 14 patients to 11 patients.
And there were fewer deaths due to COVID-19, down from 11 last week to eight this week.
The average age of COVID patients admitted to the hospital this week was 52, and the average age of those who died from the virus was 56.
“We continue to keep the family members and loved ones of these deceased individuals in our thoughts and prayers,” stated the hospital.
“While the sheer volume of COVID-19 patients has decreased this past week, our hospital remains in a critical situation. A number of staff members have been away from work due to COVID-19 or other illnesses. We remain at the highest level of our patient surge plan. And the availability of open hospital beds in some departments is still a primary concern.”
The hospital repeated its plea for community support.
“Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and – most importantly – getting vaccinated. Beyond these precautions, consider sending a message of encouragement to a healthcare worker. Knowing that our neighbors stand with us in the battle against COVID-19 can go a long way.”
Four deaths on Wednesday and Thursday raised the total to 25 for the month, far more than the 17 who died last December prior to vaccines becoming widely available. One of the deceased was unvaccinated and the status of the others is unknown.
The total death toll is now 94, with more than a quarter occurring in the past month alone.
The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County now stands at 7,521. Nearly 2,000 of those cases are from September.
Test positivity is listed at 28%.
Vaccinations increased slightly to 34% of the eligible population 12 and older. The statewide rate is 55.6%.
Elko County opened a monoclonal antibody therapy clinic Friday at Great Basin College, in collaboration with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the City of Elko. Treatment is available for those with mild or moderate cases who are not in need of hospitalization.