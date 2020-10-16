COVID hospitalizations rise to 12 in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise in Elko County, along with a record number of hospitalizations.
The county reported 16 new cases on Thursday and seven recoveries, for a total of 133 active cases.
Twelve patients are currently hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains at 11.
Support Local Journalism
The greatest number of active cases in the county so far has been 162 in mid-July.
New cases being reported in recent weeks are spread throughout the county. The latest report includes seven from Elko, three from Carlin, three from West Wendover, two from Spring Creek, and one under investigation. Ages range from under 10 to over 70.
“People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” stated the county, which advises people to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with the following symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 775-777-2507 or text or email covid19@elkocountynv.net: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.