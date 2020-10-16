COVID hospitalizations rise to 12 in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise in Elko County, along with a record number of hospitalizations.

The county reported 16 new cases on Thursday and seven recoveries, for a total of 133 active cases.

Twelve patients are currently hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains at 11.

The greatest number of active cases in the county so far has been 162 in mid-July.

New cases being reported in recent weeks are spread throughout the county. The latest report includes seven from Elko, three from Carlin, three from West Wendover, two from Spring Creek, and one under investigation. Ages range from under 10 to over 70.

“People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” stated the county, which advises people to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.