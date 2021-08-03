COVID hospitalizations rising in Elko County

ELKO – COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing in Elko County as case rates remain above 300 per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations increased to 10 on Saturday and were listed at nine on Monday, after being as low as three last Wednesday.

Elko County reported 67 new coronavirus cases over the past week and 51 recoveries, for a total of 108 active cases as of Monday. The most-affected age groups are 20-40 years old, but rates are also high among those 40-60 years old.

The county’s average case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days stands at 336. That's three times higher than the rate at the end of March.

The infection rate is considerably higher in Clark County, at 890. Several other counties in the southern half of the state were reporting case rates higher than Elko as well.

Deaths in Elko County remained at 60 but were climbing an average of six per day statewide.

Only 25.35% of Elko County residents are fully vaccinated. The statewide rate is 40.66%.

Three vaccination events were scheduled this week in Elko, including one Tuesday evening at the National Night Out event in Elko City Park.