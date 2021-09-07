 Skip to main content
COVID hospitalizations soar to 18 in Elko County
COVID hospitalizations soar to 18 in Elko County

Elko County COVID case summary

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 jumped to 300 and hospitalizations doubled to 18, according to statistics released Monday by Elko County.

Deaths are down, however, after one reported last week by the state was removed. The total is back to 69, with nine of those reported in the month of August.

At the height of the pandemic in December, Elko County hospitalizations peaked at 25 patients and the number of active cases topped 560.

With 389 new cases reported Monday night by Elko County, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose above the 6,000 mark.

Elko County’s comparative case rate is now at 824, which is just below Clark County’s 849. Western Nevada counties continue to have the highest rates in the state. Six of them, along with Nye County, have rates well above 1,000 per 100,000 residents.

