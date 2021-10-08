COVID hospitalizations up, deaths down in Elko County

“This could deteriorate to an alert if the ability to transfer to Las Vegas or other areas becomes constricted. Ventilators and other equipment remain green; however, SNS ventilators have been deployed to hospitals in rural and northern Nevada, as have all RHPP tent structures.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staffing remains on the “alert” level at all Nevada hospitals.

However, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital remains open for medical needs besides COVID.

“As always, if you or a family member require medical attention, please do not hesitate to come to the hospital for care. Our facility is clean and safe, and you will be seen by a qualified provider. If you are experiencing an emergency of any kind, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Elko County had 605 active cases of coronavirus as of Thursday. That’s down from 651 a week earlier but up from the 586 reported Monday.

Elko County now has the highest per-capita case rate in Nevada at 2,955 per 100,000 people over the past 30 days, according to the state’s COVID website. Washoe County’s rate is 1,185 and Clark County’s is 560.

The county reported Friday that free COVID testing is now available at Walmart.