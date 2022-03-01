COVID is down but not out in Elko County, rest of state

ELKO – COVID-19 cases are down significantly from a month ago but five more deaths have been reported in the past two weeks, bringing the county’s total to 136 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

The total of nine COVID-related deaths in February is the highest amount since last October, at the height of the delta variant surge.

Seven Elko County residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, compared with 12 a month ago. There are 64 active cases compared with 233 at the end of January.

An additional 285 people were fully vaccinated in February, for a total of 38.7% of residents over 5 years old. That compares with 56% statewide and 65% nationwide.

Nearly three weeks after Gov. Steve Sisolak abruptly ended the state’s masking directive, all counties in Nevada remain flagged for at least one of the three criteria for elevated disease transmission that the rule was based on.

Elko County’s test positivity rate is currently 10%, and the case rate per 100,000 people over the past month remains above 500. The former directive specified that the test positivity rate needed to be below 8% and the case rate below 200 before masking could end.

Churchill County has the highest case rate at 1,905 and Storey the lowest at 96, according to the Nevada Health Response dashboard.

Statewide, the daily death rate over the past 14 days stood at six. That compares with 31 at the height of the omicron outbreak and 42 at the height of last winter’s delta outbreak.

Hospitalizations are down significantly at 395 statewide, with 100 of those patients in intensive care.

The latest Nevada Hospital Association report posted last Wednesday listed all parts of the state at the “watch” level for number of patients. Staffing remained at “crisis” levels in rural and southern Nevada, and at “warning” level in the Reno area.

“Hospitals report a return to normalcy with visiting hours being reestablished and medically necessary procedures and surgeries being routinely performed,” stated the association. “Flu is not placing any demand on our hospital infrastructure at this time.”

State health officials announced Monday that they are focusing on therapeutics to treat COVID cases, and are expanding mobile units and at-home visits for treatments in rural areas.

