COVID learning: SCHS senior recounts school year

The COVID-19 pandemic has been life-altering for every student living in the 21st century. Schools were shut down in March of 2020, and opening them back up to the public has been a challenge for everyone involved. Efforts to make education as accessible as possible during these times led to a whole new world: Online and Hybrid learning.

For the first semester this school year, I decided to enroll in Northern Nevada Virtual Academy (NNVA). I figured using this fully-online school system would have made getting the rest of my high school education during a pandemic at least a little easier. To my surprise though, I despised it. Although it was nice being able to set my own pace through NNVA, it was challenging to find the time and motivation to put in the effort to complete school work. It was hard to create my own schedule to follow for school, and with multiple life issues coming up, I fell behind in my classes very quickly. Falling behind only discouraged me from actually doing my school work in the first place.

On top of that, I ended up in a personal situation where my access to electronics, as well as school, was extremely limited. I hated the fact that this year wasn’t a “Get out of jail free” card, but I understand that the county is doing what they can for their students to get a decent education while Coronavirus runs rampant through the country.

