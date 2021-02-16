COVID learning: SCHS senior recounts school year

The COVID-19 pandemic has been life-altering for every student living in the 21st century. Schools were shut down in March of 2020, and opening them back up to the public has been a challenge for everyone involved. Efforts to make education as accessible as possible during these times led to a whole new world: Online and Hybrid learning.
For the first semester this school year, I decided to enroll in Northern Nevada Virtual Academy (NNVA). I figured using this fully-online school system would have made getting the rest of my high school education during a pandemic at least a little easier. To my surprise though, I despised it. Although it was nice being able to set my own pace through NNVA, it was challenging to find the time and motivation to put in the effort to complete school work. It was hard to create my own schedule to follow for school, and with multiple life issues coming up, I fell behind in my classes very quickly. Falling behind only discouraged me from actually doing my school work in the first place.
On top of that, I ended up in a personal situation where my access to electronics, as well as school, was extremely limited. I hated the fact that this year wasn’t a “Get out of jail free” card, but I understand that the county is doing what they can for their students to get a decent education while Coronavirus runs rampant through the country.
I haven’t had much experience with the in-person approach of ‘hybrid’ learning yet, but wearing a face mask at school and not being able to socialize with my friends is kind of a bummer. The masks aren’t hard to breathe in, but they’re uncomfortable. I’m constantly having to adjust it so it sits on my nose correctly, and finding that perfect spot for it to sit so my glasses don’t fog up every time I breathe is quite annoying. However, even though the situation is fairly undesirable, I prefer the classroom setting to an online setting. It helps me focus more on the fact that I need to get school work completed, whereas, with online classes, it was much harder to maintain that focus.
My senior year was robbed from me, which is incredibly disappointing. Speech and debate is one of the things I really looked forward to my senior year, but that was stolen by the pandemic too. Although the NSDA (National Speech and Debate Association) has online tournaments, it’s just not as fun or rewarding as in-person competitions are. I miss the thrill of Speech and Debate tournaments, and it’s heart-breaking knowing that there’s a good chance I’m not going to be able to compete in a tournament this year. I probably won’t get to attend a Prom (I never bothered to participate in previous years) nor will I be getting a lot of the opportunities that my brothers and other seniors got to experience.
This pandemic ruined a lot of potential awesome memories from every single student, and I can only hope that normalcy returns in the near future so that no one else has to go through the tragedy of missing out on their high school years.
Senior Noah Doyle is a journalism student at Spring Creek High School.