Covid level drops in Elko during first part of October

Nevada Covid cases

This graph shows the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since the beginning of the pandemic two and a half years ago.

 NDHHS

ELKO – The COVID-19 virus levels dropped in Elko over the past two weeks, after rising over the previous month.

Virus concentrations at the city’s sewage treatment plant began to rise in September, reaching 571,305 genome copies by the end of the month.

Biobot Analytics reported the effective virus concentration dropped during the first part of October to 255,353. That is high enough to result in about five Covid infections per day.

The report does not indicate actual cases. According to the Nevada Covid website, Elko County has seen roughly two cases per day over the past two weeks.

The site lists one current hospitalization among Elko County residents and no new deaths. The county’s death toll remains at 147.

Nearly 56% of Nevada residents have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the pandemic.

