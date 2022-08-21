COVID levels plunge in Elko

ELKO – Traces of COVID-19 virus at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant have plunged over the past month, as the county’s fifth wave of infections subsides.

Virus levels earlier this summer created as many infections as the first wave that reached Elko in the summer of 2020. Both of those periods were dwarfed by the breadth of infections during the winter ‘20-‘21 wave and the height of the spike that hit in the winter of ‘21-’22.

According to samples reviewed by Biobot Analytics, the latest wave peaked in the third week of July with 1.5 million genome copies per liter of sewage. That number dropped to 244,000 by the second week of August.

The current level is far below the national average of samples collected by Biobot. Elko’s level is enough to result in one to five new infections per day, the company reported.

According to Nevada’s latest report posted this week, Elko County has been experiencing an average of four new cases per day over the past two weeks. The report does not show any hospitalizations in Elko County or new deaths, although there was one death in July that raised the overall total to 140.

New cases are down statewide as well, at an average of 330 per day.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that Nevada is the only state in the U.S. that has all counties listed at a “low” infection level.

Reinfections are accounting for a higher percentage of cases, however, and state health officials are concerned that a low vaccination rate among children could result in more infections this fall, according to The Nevada Independent.