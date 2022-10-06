COVID levels rising again in Elko

ELKO – The COVID-19 virus is making another comeback in Elko.

Virus concentrations at the city’s sewage treatment plant began to rise in September, after dropping significantly in August. The level is still far below July’s peak.

Biobot Analytics reported the effective virus concentration was 409,676 genome copies per liter in mid-September and 571,305 at the end of September. It’s now enough to produce an estimated 10 new cases of the disease per day.

The numbers reached 1.5 million in late July before dropping to 244,000 in mid-August.

The report provided by Biobot does not show an increase in cases. Confirmed COVID case numbers have been unreliable since the widespread use of home test kits.

According to the state health department, Elko County has had roughly 75 new confirmed cases over the past month. That’s higher than the per-capita rate in Clark County but lower than Washoe and some other rural counties.

The latest state report posted Wednesday lists two current hospitalizations in Elko County.

Seven additional COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Elko County over the past six weeks, bringing the overall total to 147.

Updated booster shots are now available, targeting the two most common Omicron variants.