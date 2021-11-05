COVID numbers continue to decline in Elko

ELKO – The number of COVID-19 patients continued to decline this week at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

This week saw 13 new COVID-positive patients admitted to the hospital compared to 15 patients last week and 19 patients the week before. The number of COVID-positive patients requiring care in ICU dropped from 13 patients two weeks ago to 11 patients last week, to seven patients this week.

The hospital said 99.9%% of both regular and ICU patients were unvaccinated.

“Thanks to these trends, we’ve been able to partially loosen our visitor restrictions,” stated the hospital. “Individuals arriving for outpatient procedures (such as labs or imaging) are now permitted to have one healthy support person accompany them into the hospital. The same is true for patients visiting our Emergency Department. However, most inpatients on the second floor are still not permitted to receive visitors for the time being.”

There was one death at Elko’s hospital over the past week.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this individual,” stated NNRH. “One death is one too many. Also, please note that we are not reporting deaths which may have occurred at other hospitals or elsewhere.”

Elko County added five deaths over the past week to its totals for September and October, bringing the number since the pandemic began to 114. Half of the county’s deaths have occurred over the past five months.

The total number of active COVID cases in the county dropped from 383 a week ago to 272. Overall hospitalizations of county residents dropped from 32 to 30.

The test positivity rate has also continued to decline, from 17.9% a week ago to 15.7%.

All of the improving statistics have come as Elko County shows only a marginal gain in the number of residents who are fully vaccinated. The percentage increased from 31.79 a week ago to 32.26 this week, a gain of roughly half a percent.

The county’s monoclonal antibody therapy clinic has administered 144 doses since it opened on Oct. 1.

“We continue to ask our neighbors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” stated NNRH. “Please do your part by wearing a mask in public, maintaining physical distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and – above all – getting vaccinated. Find a list of nearby vaccination sites at www.vaccines.gov.”

“As always, if you or a family member require medical attention, please do not hesitate to come to the hospital for care. Our facility is clean and safe, and you will be seen by a qualified provider. If you are experiencing an emergency of any kind, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

