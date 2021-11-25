COVID numbers leveling out in Elko County

ELKO – Coronavirus statistics have held fairly steady in Elko over the past week.

One death was reported. The person was not vaccinated, according to Elko County officials. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began is now 120.

The county reported 174 active cases on Wednesday. That’s down from 182 a week ago but up from 166 on Sunday.

The latest case reports indicated 93 new cases last week compared with 101 the previous week. Nearly all of the new cases were in Elko and Spring Creek.

Hospitalizations were the same from week to week, at 13.

The test positivity rate decreased from 11.6% a week ago to 9.6% this week.

Vaccinations increased from 32.79% of the county’s total population to 33.38%.

Ten additional doses of monoclonal antibody therapy were administered over the past week.

Elsewhere in the state, Clark County reported its lowest new case rate in four months on Tuesday, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

Case rates per 100,000 residents varied from 835 in Elko County to 653 in Washoe County and 468 in Clark County, according to the state’s COVID website.

Churchill and Mineral counties continued to show rates above 1,000.

