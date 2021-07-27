COVID surges 50% in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 have increased 50% in Elko County over the past week, and roughly half of the infected are under the age of 40.

There were 59 new cases and 27 recoveries in the past five-day period, for a total of 92 active cases as of Monday. The number of cases a week ago was 60.

Four patients are hospitalized.

More than half of the new cases are residents of Elko (17) and Spring Creek (19). There are eight tribal cases, seven in West Wendover, six in Carlin, one in Wells and one institutional.

The death toll remains at 60.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roughly 25% of the county’s residents are now fully vaccinated, compared with 40% statewide and 50% nationwide.

Immunize Nevada will be hosting two free, confidential COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Elko next week. The first is at The Terrace at Ruby View, 1795 Ruby View Drive, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. The second is at FISH, 821 Water St., from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

No appointment is necessary at either clinic.

Elko County’s case rate per 100,000 people is 293. That is less than half the rate in Clark County, at 755, and lower than Nye County (407) and Mineral County (417).