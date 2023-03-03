ELKO – COVID-19 cases have been surging in Battle Mountain over the past month, giving Lander County the highest case rate per capita in Nevada.

Elko County has seen an increase in cases as well, but numbers remain low. There is an average of two new cases per day compared with one per day in early February.

According to Nevada Health Response, Lander County has a case rate of 272 per 100,000 people over the past month compared with 66 in Elko and 102 in Eureka.

The current adjusted case rate in Clark County is 140, in Washoe County 168, and in Carson City 232.

No hospitalizations were reported this week in Elko, Lander or Eureka counties. There are three in Humboldt County, one in White Pine County, 10 in Carson City, 21 in Washoe County and 102 in Clark County.

Clark County cases declined last week, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, “But the Kraken variant is hanging around, and it now accounts for a larger share of cases in Clark County.” Patients with COVID symptoms accounted for 9% of emergency room visits last week.

Lander has a much smaller population than Elko County but a higher death rate per capita. Since the pandemic began there have been 22 COVID-related deaths in Lander (population 6,253) and 152 in Elko (population 54,959), including two so far this year.

Eureka County (population 1,959) has the lowest death rate with two.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be offering free vaccines to senior citizens in Elko on March 11. Along with Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots, they will have COVID booster and flu shots available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1035 C St.

More information on the vaccines is available from Nurse Tammy at 775-386-7049 or by visiting ccsnn.org/pages/wellness-and-vaccines.

Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit organization, also sent out a notice this week on flu vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported 115 pediatric flu deaths in the U.S.

“According to the CDC weekly report dated February 24, seasonal influenza numbers are low, but the number of individuals seeking medical care is on the rise,” said the announcement, which noted that Medicare dropped deductibles for those with Part D.