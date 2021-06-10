COVID vaccine Q&A with Elko doctors

Regarding the other part of the question, Slothower said, “As of right now I am not aware of any children that have died as a result of receiving the vaccine.”

In response to another question the doctors said Pfizer is currently the only version available for people under 18. Huynh said it is possible that Moderna will be approved for ages 12-17 before school starts in the fall.

Vaccine testing is now underway for the 5-11 age group, she added.

A caller named Gary said he planned to get the vaccine but then saw videos online of people shaking uncontrollably a day or so after they got their shot.

Slothower said violent shaking is a pretty uncommon reaction to the vaccine.

“There’s always a possibility of fainting and having some jerking associated with that, but that’s oftentimes more a symptom of having pain opposed to the vaccine … because it tends to hurt a little bit.”

Such reactions shouldn’t happen beyond first 15 minutes after injection, he added.

A caller named Hailey said she was pregnant and wondered if she should get the vaccine.