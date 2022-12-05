COVID virus concentration rising in Elko

ELKO – The presence of COVID-19 virus detected in the city of Elko has been increasing over the past month, according to a report from Biobot Analytics.

Sewage samples collected on Nov. 22 had an effective virus concentration of 378,140 genome copies per liter. That’s up from 178,158 in late October and 228,205 in early November, but lower than the 409,676 recorded in mid-September.

The current level is high enough to produce 10 new COVID cases a day, according to Biobot.

Statewide reports show the number of confirmed cases in Nevada is currently 224 per day. The rate of infections was lower than that in Elko County but higher in Eureka and Lander counties.

The health department’s report listed one hospitalized Elko County resident and 340 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations statewide.

Two Elko County deaths have been added since late October, bringing the total to 149. Statewide there have been 11,630 deaths.