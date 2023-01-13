Cowboy bit and rein contest featured at National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO – The transformation of a slab of stainless steel to an intricately designed horse bit showcases Western culture and craftsmanship at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Bit Auction.

The fifth annual show – now featuring a rein contest – is part of the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Festival, a weeklong celebration of western performance and visual art.

The fifth annual bit contest showcases the work of silversmith artists who take a chete piece – two cutouts of stainless steel in the shape of a crescent moon – and create an original work of art.

Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum Director Jan Petersen said she is still receiving entries that will be exhibited during the Gathering and placed on the auction block.

Craftsmen from Oregon, Missouri, Alberta, Canada, and Texas have already submitted entries that include overlays, inlays or carving directly on the steel.

“The uniqueness and diversity of them all is absolutely amazing and wonderful,” Petersen said. “The way they do it is a form of artistry and craftsmanship.”

The contest also fits in with mission of the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, which is housed in the original home of the G.S. Garcia Saddle Shop at 542 Commercial Street, celebrating Western culture in various artistic forms.

“The Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum works to display and show that the American cowboy is alive and well, and living and carrying on traditions, heritage and all the customs as they did 100 to 125 years ago,” she said.

The contest is judged by three “highly qualified” judges -- “two horsemen and a horsewoman,” Petersen said.

During the week of the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the entries will be displayed at the Arts and Gear Museum for in-person bidding. Online bidding takes place on the museum’s website. Last year's winning bids topped $2,600.

This year a rein contest has been added to the bit contest, with 10 craftsmen participating. “They come from Utah, California, Idaho and Nevada,” Petersen said.

It’s a highly specialized art, she added. “This is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years and is very unique in the West.”

Reins also include handmade chains. “The rein chain making world is a craft in itself,” Petersen said.

The museum will also host the annual Gear Show featuring items by Rodney Mike of Duckwater, Nevada, and Jerry Arbiter and Thayne Oian, both of Idaho. Items for sale include a hand-tooled day planner, reins, jewelry and a clock styled with silver, leather and cowhide background.

The clock made by Rodney Mike “is an absolute heirloom, exquisite piece,” Petersen said.

The bit and rein contests conclude with the Gear Show reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 3.

After two years, Petersen said the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum is looking forward to the return of in-person Cowboy Poetry Gathering events and introduce people to the world of Western art.

“We are thrilled that Cowboy Poetry is back in action and we’re happy to invite people to come in and share with us the cowboy traditions and heritage of the Great Basin,” she said.