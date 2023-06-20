CARSON CITY – Tourism-related organizations in Nevada’s “Cowboy Country” have been granted more than $120,000 from the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

The marketing grants announced this month total $1.5 million across the state. They are designed to assist “rural communities aiming to better position themselves as tourism destinations” in the upcoming fiscal year.

“The tourism industry has evolved. Nevada’s rural destinations continue to be more desirable for a more authentic traveler experience. As the Chair of the Nevada Commission on Tourism I am thrilled to support these efforts to develop Nevada’s rural communities," said Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

The money will help support a variety of marketing projects “that will result in overnight stays, generating room tax revenue for the state,” according to Travel Nevada.

Projects in Cowboy Country include marketing a digital awareness and conversion campaign that aims to improve return-on-investment by 500% and increase presence through membership participation in familiarization tours, sales missions, and travel and tradeshows.

Recipients were the California Trail Heritage Alliance, $7,500; Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, $4,500; Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, $61,000; Lander County Convention & Tourism Authority, $34,825; Om Namo, $5,000; Silver State Stampede Association, $5,000; and the Western Folklife Center, $5,000.

Applications for fiscal year 2025 will open in the first quarter of 2024. To help applicants through the grant process, Travel Nevada will host webinars, provide resources, and host office hours.