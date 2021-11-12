Cowboy Gear Show and Sale slated in January

ELKO -- The fourth annual Great Basin Cowboy Gear Show and Sale will be held in January, even though the Western Folklife Center has canceled the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

The show and sale features the finest handcrafted cowboy gear at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum in downtown Elko. Cowboy gear will include saddles, bits, spurs, silversmithing and rawhide work. The contest is opened to all -- accomplished silversmiths or amateur hobbyists -- and is a fundraiser for the Museum as well as an opportunity for cowboy artist to show off their work.

The handcrafted items will be on view to the public Jan. 24-28 at the museum, 542 Commercial St. During this viewing, people can place bids on the items through a silent auction that closes on Jan. 28.

Entries must be received by Dec. 31, and more information can be obtained by calling 775-389-1713 or visiting the museum.

The Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum is in the original Garcia Saddle Shop that was built in 1913 and restored with the help of NV Energy, which previously used the building for its customer service.

“The exhibits in the museum seem to be at home in the building that G.S. Garcia owned and where his 20 employees produced the best in harnesses and saddles for the cowboy,” said Jan Petersen, executive director of the museum. “His quality of work along with his business sense of using advertising promoted his products and his name well beyond Elko to many countries all over the world. He even bought cowhides and tanned them to ensure that only high-quality leather was used in his products.”

The exhibits of saddles, bridles, hackamore, chaps and more fill the room, illustrating the gear of Elko's working cowboys. Many exhibits have been donated from local ranchers where the old previously used gear hung in the barns.

Pictures line the walls of working cowboys on the large ranches that dominated Elko County in the early 1900s and many continue today. Many Garcia saddles are on display as well as some of the wooly chaps and several Garcia silver bits that were made famous by his son Les.

The public is invited to visit the museum at 542 Commercial St. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum also has unique gifts for Christmas or any occasion.

