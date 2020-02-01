Cowboy Poetry forecast

ELKO – Saturday’s weather will be pleasant and warm, but look out for Sunday ‘cuz here comes a storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for snow, wind and subfreezing temperatures on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a dry day with highs in the 50s.

“A band of heavier snow showers and gusty winds will accompany the passage of a strong cold front which will produce a quick 1 to 3 inches of snowfall along with blowing snow and intervals of reduced visibility,” stated the advisory.

Slippery road conditions are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and evening as temperatures fall below freezing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mountain areas could see 6 inches of snow, and winds could gust into the 40 or 50 mph range.

Wind chills by Monday morning could drop to 20 or 30 below zero in some open valleys and mountain ranges. “Noteworthy if you’re working outside or have livestock/animals outside,” stated the weather service.

“Some snowy northern valleys will only reach the teens, and would expect a few spots to only hit 10 or so. Really,” said forecasters.