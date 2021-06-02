Cowboy recreates photos in paintings

ELKO – Clearly Nevada is highlighting painter Mel Matlean for the month of June. Matlean says he has been painting for at least 70 years. He came to the United States from Russia and made a career out of being a cowboy, “movie star” and truck driver. Although Matlean has painted for most of his life, at 85-years-old he is still producing work and takes his talent seriously.

“God has given me this talent and when I paint a picture, my heart is in it,” Matlean said. “I ask Him to guide my brushes and my colors. I ask for peace and patience.”

Many of Matlean’s paintings are drawn from photos taken in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The subjects include ranch life, Native Americans, cowboys and wild animals.

“I don’t like to make up pictures,” Matlean said. “I feel like I should paint things real,” Matlean said about his use of historical photos as inspiration. “I don’t want to make up a bunch of cowboys herding cattle. I like to paint history.”

“Mel is a cowboy raised in Minden on the Danburg Ranch,” wrote gallery owner Patsy Reece in an artist biography. “From there he moved to Yerington where he worked handling horses and feeding cattle with a team of horses.”