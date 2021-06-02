Cowboy recreates photos in paintings

ELKO – Clearly Nevada is highlighting painter Mel Matlean for the month of June. Matlean says he has been painting for at least 70 years. He came to the United States from Russia and made a career out of being a cowboy, “movie star” and truck driver. Although Matlean has painted for most of his life, at 85-years-old he is still producing work and takes his talent seriously.
“God has given me this talent and when I paint a picture, my heart is in it,” Matlean said. “I ask Him to guide my brushes and my colors. I ask for peace and patience.”
Many of Matlean’s paintings are drawn from photos taken in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The subjects include ranch life, Native Americans, cowboys and wild animals.
“I don’t like to make up pictures,” Matlean said. “I feel like I should paint things real,” Matlean said about his use of historical photos as inspiration. “I don’t want to make up a bunch of cowboys herding cattle. I like to paint history.”
“Mel is a cowboy raised in Minden on the Danburg Ranch,” wrote gallery owner Patsy Reece in an artist biography. “From there he moved to Yerington where he worked handling horses and feeding cattle with a team of horses.”
At 16-years-old, Matlean was the youngest Teamster at the time. He broke horses for harness to drive wagons and buggies.
Matlean’s ranch work also included stints at the Bing Crosby Ranch and Jimmy Stewart’s UC Land and Cattle Company.
Matlean worked in the movie industry for about 20 years as a stand-in rider and wagon driver. He also made several commercials.
“I worked in Western pictures,” Matlean said. “I started by mistake. I was leading cattle down there in Southern California and the boss comes up to me and asked me if I can ride.”
“I said, sure.”
“He said we’re going to load some cows up and herd them down the canyon and up the canyon for a movie that’s coming out. We went out and herded theses cattle around. It was in the picture ‘Rawhide.’”
“I was a barroom fighter, I was a bar tender, I was a drunk…” A lot of that stuff I’ve done in the movies. I’ve done a lot of commercials with the State of Nevada.”
Maclean began drawing when he was 6-years-old and new to this country. He has sold paintings in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Europe.
Matlean moved to Alaska at one point and sold his paintings there.
“I was a noted painter up there,” Matlean said.
Matlean currently lives in Carson City with his wife Barbara.