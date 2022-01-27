Cowboy 'speakeasy' show at The Stage Door

ELKO – There may not be as many cowboys stompin’ around as usual this weekend, but western entertainment will still be available.

The Stage Door is presenting The Burnin’ Daylight Show this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29.

According to business spokesperson and owner Emily Anderson, this cowboy “speakeasy” show will feature live music, poetry, jokes and much more.

“They are a very talented and great group of artists who have decided to come back to The Stage Door this year,” said Anderson.

Performers include Sam McCue, Matt and Rachel the Wampus Wilsons, Eric Shields and Matt McKinley.

McCue grew up hunting, fishing and packing in Montana. Now he lives Idaho and is involved in a band called Gin, Smoke and Lies.

The Wilsons, who are singers and songwriters, reside in Oregon where they homestead and build bits and jewelry.

Singer and cow-puncher Shields is traveling from the panhandle region of Texas and Oklahoma for his Elko debut.

McKinley loves the cowboy lifestyle. He runs the Burnin’ Daylight Podcast, the only podcast for the working cowboy.

“The Burnin’ Daylight live show was the only live entertainment around for the 2021 Cowboy Poetry Gathering,” said McKinley. “We’ll be back at the only venue brave enough to have us, The Stage Door!”

The show begins at 8 p.m. both nights at the entertainment venue. Those 21 and over can buy tickets in advance or at the door.

