ELKO – Coyotes are on the prowl at Ruby View Golf Course.
Residents near the course have been hearing them howl at night, and one animal was photographed Monday morning about a hundred yards from homes.
“We are worried about them eating our pets,” said resident Rick Redfern.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services usually handles such complaints but the office was closed because of the federal government shutdown.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife can help if there is a serious public safety issue involving a wild animal, according to spokesman Joe Doucette.
“Most of the time they are not going to come into your yard,” he said.
An exception would be if a homeowner left foot outside for pets, which can attract coyotes and other critters.
Coyotes have been known to eat pets such as cats and dogs.
“They can also carry rabies and other diseases,” states an NDOW brochure. And they have even been known to bite people, especially if someone is trying to feed them.
A good fence is usually all a homeowner needs as a defense.
If someone comes across a coyote in their garage they are advised to stay clear and give it plenty of room to escape.
“Do not let your pets harass them; they are very capable fighters,” says another NDOW brochure.
Anyone bitten by a coyote should contact local health officials and seek medical advice if the animal can’t be captured and tested for disease.
