ELKO – The sight and smell of Mormon crickets has disgusted many Elko County residents over the past few weeks, but a new social media account is finding something to laugh at during the invasion.

Launched a couple of weeks ago, the Mormon Crickets Facebook page has amassed nearly 8,000 followers who are tracking the highs and lows of the cricket invasion in northeastern Nevada from the insect’s perspective.

“We don’t die, we multiply,” is the motto of the crickets, who make gleeful posts about taking over the roads and – they hope – the entire community.

The popularity of the page is fueled by its followers. Residents have been inspired to combat the crickets with posts of videos, jokes and photo-edited memes.

Suzie Parks paid tribute to the Crocodile Hunter – accent and all – in a video that was reposted by the Crickets. She captured one of the “elusive Mormon Crickets” for the audience to see up close while explaining their seasonal hatching patterns.

The Crickets, who comment on all reposts, seemed critical of the video’s content. “Elusive? This video is filled with lies and deceit,” they said.

Some residents have documented their “combat” against the crickets, with one Facebook follower describing their experience in battlefield terms on June 19.

“Yesterday was a full day of combat. Neighboring provinces to the east fell to enemy control,” the post read. “It appears the fighters to the west have traveled north and around through neutral territory to rally with this larger and more aggressive band of insurgents. Morning rounds caught the adversary as they were breaking camp, they experienced mass casualties as chemical weapons were deployed.”

The Crickets responded to the account with a warning.

“Our CIA (cricket intel agency) operatives have been busy infiltrating your networks and we’ve been collecting your battle plans and strategies. You cannot win. Surrender is the only reasonable option you have.”

Not content to take over homes, gardens and roads, the Crickets’ page showed how they are infiltrating other areas. A meme of “Barrick’s new Cortez Mine manager” is a picture of a cricket that was edited with a mine safety hard hat and vest.

“Prepare yourselves,” the Crickets said. “We’re taking over literally everything.”

Another post showed a cricket at the steering wheel of a truck on a mine site “performing my supervisor duties. Safety first. Well, after cannibalism of course.”

Local agencies have gotten in on the joke. The Carlin Police Department posted a picture of a decapitated cricket that had allegedly attempted to attack the department, dutifully noting that the cricket’s “name [was] withheld until notification of next of kin.”

“While the cricket gave a good fight it ultimately lost its head after being hit with a door and succumbed to its injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.”

The Spring Creek Association announced they entered the fight in “Cricket Apocalypse 2023,” alerting residents that they deployed the “Destroyer” truck to “get a handle on the Mormon Crickets” as they begin to enter the association.

In the repost, the Crickets had a two-word response to the SCA in all caps: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.

Not everyone is put off by the insects. Local radio personality Sandy Beeler, who admitted to being a fan of the page, posted an invitation to them. “If you crickets wanna give an interview on the air, my studio is open.”

The page has included serious travel and weather posts from state and federal agencies, but it always maintains its tongue-in-cheek style. Reposts were from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office that cautioned motorists about slick road conditions, and the U.S. National Weather Service in Elko, which updated residents about its recent freeze warning, adding it could affect the crickets.

Not one to let a good public relations opportunity pass them by, the Crickets asked if anyone would let them inside for the night. After the freeze passed, the Crickets thanked those who “sheltered us last night. Looks like we’re through the worst of it and we can come visit even more of you.”

Launched on June 13, the Cricket’s page author posted they had 3,000 followers – aka “loyal subjects of the cricket nation” – four days after going live. The page’s author also promised to donate any money received through the account to local charities and is seeking suggestions for nonprofits.

Over the weekend, the Crickets announced their new line of t-shirts, hoodies and stickers. “In keeping with the spirit of the page, we’ve decided to donate 100% of the money made from the sale of the merch to a local Elko nonprofit, to be determined.”

Despite the unsettling nature of the crickets, the page has many fans, with several commenting it’s their new favorite account, and thanking the social media’s administrators for their efforts.

“Thank you for doing this. This is awesome!!” wrote one fan.

“I love it,” said another. “Either cry or laugh. I like to laugh myself, lol.”

One social media user summed up why the Mormon Cricket’s Facebook has become the talk of the town.

“I love this page,” one fan wrote. “It makes a difficult and creepy situation a little more bearable.”