Craft beer brewery hopes to open downtown soon

ELKO – A craft beer brewery could be opening inside the historic Henderson Bank Building this summer.
7018 Brewery is on the City of Elko Planning Commission agenda Tuesday. Bill Dupee and Amber Dupee-Johnson are seeking a conditional use permit for their new business, which could open between June and August.
“It’s going to be strictly beer, no hard alcohol, and a smoke-free establishment,” said Amber.
She said the brewery would open mid-afternoon and close between 8 and 10 p.m., catering to craft beer enthusiasts as well as participating in the Downtown Business Association monthly events, such as the Beer Walk, Wine Walk and Margarita Walk.
“We’re not going to be open late like the bars,” Amber said. “We’re not looking for the whole bar scene. We’ll have sodas and stuff like that on hand.”
Smoking and vaping will be prohibited because it interferes with the brewing process.
“[The craft beers] will absorb those smells,” Amber added.
7018 Brewery will feature six craft beers brewed on the premises. It will also feature ales from Ruby Mountain Brewing Co.’s microbrewery and a couple of other breweries, but striving to keep it local.
Two years ago, the Dupees began looking into opening a brewery of their own, which started as a hobby and a passion for Bill, Amber said.
Bill noticed there wasn’t one in Elko, and soon the couple began “crunching some numbers” and looking for a location, Amber recalled. They filed paperwork with the federal government, which determines how 7018 will be classified as either a brewpub or a brewery.
“It’s going back and forth between the federal government and lawyers. So it will be either one of those,” Amber said.
They leased the ground floor in the Henderson Bank Building a year ago. Julie Cavanaugh-Bill, the building’s co-owner, sent a letter to the planning commission supporting the Dupees.
“We have confidence that this business will be a responsible patron for the proposed usage, and we look forward to having this business in the downtown corridor,” Cavanaugh-Bill wrote.
“It’s a pretty cool building,” Amber said of the 91-year-old structure. “We’re trying to use as much as we can from the original building.”
The Dupees are also borrowing from Bill’s occupation as a welder for the theme of the brewery, using the 7018 welding rod commonly known among the construction and mining industries in Elko County.
“We were trying to come up with a theme that would stand out. There was nothing out there with a welding theme,” Amber explained. “A lot of people should know what 7018 is.”
The logo, designed by a friend of the Dupees, features a welding hood with the American flag, a bright yellow spark to its left, and wisps of smoke framing the hood.
When the Dupees filed for their conditional use permit on March 11, bars, casinos, and dine-in areas of restaurants were still open. Less than a week later, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued directives that closed those businesses to stem the spread of COVID-19, allowing restaurants to provide takeout and delivery service.
At the time, they didn’t realize that their business opening could be delayed, Amber said.
“We didn’t have a clue this was going to be happening,” she explained. “Yet, all of our paperwork and everything seems to be going through now.”
She added that some federal paperwork was approved on Saturday.
If restrictions are still in effect when 7018 Brewery opens, patrons can bring growlers in to be filled up, “so people don’t have to worry [and can still keep] social distancing,” Amber said.
The planning commission will conduct a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 5 on GoToMeeting.com. For information to view it, contact Shelby Archuleta, Planning Technician, at 775-777-7160.
