Craft beer brewery hopes to open downtown soon

Bill noticed there wasn’t one in Elko, and soon the couple began “crunching some numbers” and looking for a location, Amber recalled. They filed paperwork with the federal government, which determines how 7018 will be classified as either a brewpub or a brewery.

“It’s going back and forth between the federal government and lawyers. So it will be either one of those,” Amber said.

They leased the ground floor in the Henderson Bank Building a year ago. Julie Cavanaugh-Bill, the building’s co-owner, sent a letter to the planning commission supporting the Dupees.

“We have confidence that this business will be a responsible patron for the proposed usage, and we look forward to having this business in the downtown corridor,” Cavanaugh-Bill wrote.

“It’s a pretty cool building,” Amber said of the 91-year-old structure. “We’re trying to use as much as we can from the original building.”

The Dupees are also borrowing from Bill’s occupation as a welder for the theme of the brewery, using the 7018 welding rod commonly known among the construction and mining industries in Elko County.