ELKO – A crash on Lamoille Highway shortly before 8 a.m. Monday resulted in one person apparently being ejected from a vehicle.

The incident near Elko Motor Co. snarled commuter traffic between Elko and Spring Creek.

Traffic was being directed around the scene.

Details of the crash were not immediately available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

