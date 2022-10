ELKO – A crash in the Carlin Tunnels caused damage to a trailer but resulted in no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

An eastbound pickup with trailer hit the side of the tunnel wall Monday afternoon, ripping open the toy hauler.

Carlin Fire and EMS, Carlin Police Department, Nevada State Police, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

The driver walked away safely, and the blocked lane was cleared as quickly as possible, ECFPD reported.