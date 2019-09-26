{{featured_button_text}}
Beowawe rest area
ELKO – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 west of Carlin was reduced to one lane Thursday morning after a fatal crash near the Beowawe rest area.

The incident was reported at 6:40 a.m. about 40 miles west of Elko.

Initial reports said there was a collision between a car and a semi, resulting in injuries and a vehicle on fire.

There was at least one fatality, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

"Slow down and move over for emergency personnel and workers," cautioned the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The crash was less than 20 miles from where a semi hauling electric vehicles caught fire Tuesday night, also creating traffic delays. Six new vehicles and the trailer hauling them were destroyed.

