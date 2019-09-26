ELKO – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 west of Carlin was reduced to one lane Thursday morning after a fatal crash near the Beowawe rest area.
The incident was reported at 6:40 a.m. about 40 miles west of Elko.
Initial reports said there was a collision between a car and a semi, resulting in injuries and a vehicle on fire.
You have free articles remaining.
There was at least one fatality, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
"Slow down and move over for emergency personnel and workers," cautioned the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The crash was less than 20 miles from where a semi hauling electric vehicles caught fire Tuesday night, also creating traffic delays. Six new vehicles and the trailer hauling them were destroyed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.