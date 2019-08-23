{{featured_button_text}}
Crash on Lamoille Highway

A pickup was turned onto its side in a crash with a car Friday at the traffic light in Spring Creek.

 TIM BURMEISTER, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — A collision at Lamoille Highway and Spring Valley Parkway left one of the vehicles on its side.

The crash occurred during the noon hour at the stoplight that controls traffic leading into the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

