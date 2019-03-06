ELKO – A multiple-vehicle accident was reported on Lamoille Summit toward the end of commuter rush hour traffic Wednesday evening.
Torrential rain and small hail was falling in the area when the crash occurred.
Unconfirmed reports said three vehicles were involved at about 6:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service was tracking a strong thunderstorm moving north from Ruby Valley with 40-50 mph wind gusts and the potential for localized flooding.
Showers earlier in the day that dropped .41 of an inch of precipitation on Elko.
