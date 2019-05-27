{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO – An early morning crash on U.S. could lead to travel delays between Wells and Jackpot.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash at about 5:50 a.m., just south of Jackpot.

No injuries were reported, and no other details available.

Stormy weather was pushing into the region as a band of rain showers moved west out of Utah into northern Elko County.

