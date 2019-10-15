{{featured_button_text}}
Wells crash
ELKO – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Wells was reduced to one lane early Tuesday morning following a truck crash.

The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Scanner reports indicated the truck was blocking the roadway and the driver needed to be extricated.

Traffic was reduced to one lane between Wells and the Moor exit. Travelers should expect delays until about 11:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“Slow down for emergency vehicles and workers,” advised NDOT.

