Crash slows traffic on I-80 west of Carlin

ELKO – Motorists were advised to slow down on Interstate 80 west of Carlin for emergency and highway workers following a crash on Emigrant Pass.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 272.
Scanner reports said the accident involved a vehicle pinned under a semi. Emergency crews were working to extricate the driver while highway crews were cleaning up debris.
They expected to be on the scene until 4 p.m.
