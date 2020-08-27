 Skip to main content
Crash slows traffic on I-80 west of Carlin
Emigrant Pass

ELKO – Motorists were advised to slow down on Interstate 80 west of Carlin for emergency and highway workers following a crash on Emigrant Pass.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 272.

Scanner reports said the accident involved a vehicle pinned under a semi. Emergency crews were working to extricate the driver while highway crews were cleaning up debris.

They expected to be on the scene until 4 p.m.

