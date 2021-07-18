Crash spills hay at Secret Pass

ELKO -- A crash on Secret Pass spilled hay but caused no other damage.
Elko County Fire Protection District Station 28 and Ryndon volunteers were dispatched to State Route 229 shortly before 1 p.m.
Reach Air Medical, Elko County Ambulance and the Sheriffs Department also responded. The vehicle's occupant had minimal injuries, according to ECFPD.
