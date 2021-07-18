 Skip to main content
Crash spills hay at Secret Pass
Hay spill on State Route 229
RYNDON VFD

ELKO -- A crash on Secret Pass spilled hay but caused no other damage.

Elko County Fire Protection District Station 28 and Ryndon volunteers were dispatched to State Route 229 shortly before 1 p.m.

Reach Air Medical, Elko County Ambulance and the Sheriffs Department also responded. The vehicle's occupant had minimal injuries, according to ECFPD.

