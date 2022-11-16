Crash victim identities released

ELKO – Two victims of a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Winnemucca have been identified by Nevada State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene four miles north of town on Oct. 30 after a Jeep SUV crossed the centerline into the path of a Dodge pickup.

Three people were killed.

Both the driver of the Jeep, Cody Jensen, 41, of Winnemucca and a passenger in the Dodge, Veronica Estrada, 28, of Winnemucca were pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile male passenger from the Dodge was transported from the scene and later succumbed to his injuries. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.