 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crash victim identities released

  • 0
Nevada State Police

ELKO – Two victims of a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Winnemucca have been identified by Nevada State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene four miles north of town on Oct. 30 after a Jeep SUV crossed the centerline into the path of a Dodge pickup.

Three people were killed.

Both the driver of the Jeep, Cody Jensen, 41, of Winnemucca and a passenger in the Dodge, Veronica Estrada, 28, of Winnemucca were pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile male passenger from the Dodge was transported from the scene and later succumbed to his injuries. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

0 Comments
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New trial ordered for former deputy

New trial ordered for former deputy

ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verd…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mixed reactions from Republicans as Trump announces 2024 run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News